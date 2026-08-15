Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Mariners On Aug. 15

Alvarez is hitting for a .323 BA, .437 OBP and .626 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.064, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 81 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

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