Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Mariners On April 12

Alvarez is hitting for a .360 BA, .515 OBP and .800 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.315, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (5th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 6 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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