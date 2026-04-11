Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Mariners On April 11

Alvarez is hitting for a .341 BA, .516 OBP and .750 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and a 22.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.266, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (5th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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