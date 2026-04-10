Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Mariners On April 10

Alvarez is hitting for a .317 BA, .500 OBP and .683 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 22.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.183, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (17th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Emerson Hancock (1-1) starts for the Mariners, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.