Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Guardians On June 21

Alvarez is hitting for a .320 BA, .424 OBP and .630 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is 1.054, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (5th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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