Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Guardians On June 20

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .428 OBP and .637 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.064, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (5-3) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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