Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Guardians On June 19

Alvarez is hitting for a .325 BA, .428 OBP and .642 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.070, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Tanner Bibee (2-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.