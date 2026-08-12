Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 12

Alvarez is hitting for a .322 BA, .435 OBP and .623 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.058, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 80 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 87 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Giants.

The Giants have yet to named a starting pitcher.