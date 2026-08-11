Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Giants On Aug. 11

Alvarez is hitting for a .323 BA, .435 OBP and .624 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.059, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 80 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (2nd in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt (2-3 with a 7.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.