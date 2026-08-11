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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Giants On Aug. 11

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .323 BA, .435 OBP and .624 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.059, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 80 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (2nd in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt (2-3 with a 7.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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