Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Giants On Aug. 10

Alvarez is hitting for a .322 BA, .435 OBP and .624 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.060, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 79 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Blade Tidwell (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.

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