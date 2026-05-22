Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Cubs On May 22

Alvarez is hitting for a .303 BA, .412 OBP and .605 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is 1.017, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Cubs are sending Jameson Taillon (2-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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