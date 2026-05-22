Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Cubs On May 22
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, May 22 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Alvarez is hitting for a .303 BA, .412 OBP and .605 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is 1.017, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.
The Cubs are sending Jameson Taillon (2-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.