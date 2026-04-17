Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Cardinals On April 17

Alvarez is hitting for a .328 BA, .483 OBP and .731 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 20.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.214, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (4th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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