Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Brewers On May 31

Alvarez is hitting for a .305 BA, .419 OBP and .643 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.062, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (12th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (5-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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