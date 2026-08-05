Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Blue Jays On Aug. 5

Alvarez is hitting for a .329 BA, .443 OBP and .644 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is 1.087, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 78 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 84 runs (3rd in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Jameson Taillon (2-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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