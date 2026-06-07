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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Athletics On June 7

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will face the Athletics at Daikin Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .316 BA, .430 OBP and .654 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.083, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Gage Jump (1-1) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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