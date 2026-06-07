Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Athletics On June 7

Alvarez is hitting for a .316 BA, .430 OBP and .654 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.083, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Gage Jump (1-1) out for his third start of the season.

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