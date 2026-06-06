Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Athletics On June 6

Alvarez is hitting for a .316 BA, .429 OBP and .645 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is 1.074, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Kade Morris starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

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