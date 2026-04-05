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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Athletics On April 5

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .423 BA, .590 OBP and .885 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 25.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.474, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in eight runs (9th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with an RBI) in his previous game against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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