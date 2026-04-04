Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Athletics On April 4

Alvarez is hitting for a .400 BA, .529 OBP and .880 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.409, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in seven runs (11th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will look to Luis Morales (0-1) in his second start this season.

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