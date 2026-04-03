Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Athletics On April 3

Alvarez is hitting for a .417 BA, .563 OBP and .917 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.479, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in six runs (10th in MLB). Alvarez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Jeffrey Springs (0-0) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.

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