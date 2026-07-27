Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Angels On July 27

Alvarez is hitting for a .323 BA, .431 OBP and .643 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.074, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (2nd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 2.78 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

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