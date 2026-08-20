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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Angels On Aug. 20

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .317 BA, .430 OBP and .610 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.040, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 83 runs. In 551 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 7.17 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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