Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Angels On Aug. 20

Alvarez is hitting for a .317 BA, .430 OBP and .610 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.040, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 83 runs. In 551 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 7.17 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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