Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Angels On Aug. 19

Alvarez is hitting for a .318 BA, .431 OBP and .613 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.045, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (8-8) takes the mound for the Angels in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.67 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

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