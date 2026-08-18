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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Angels On Aug. 18

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .435 OBP and .619 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.053, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 543 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (4th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Klassen (1-1 with a 5.52 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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