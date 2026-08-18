Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Angels On Aug. 18

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .435 OBP and .619 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.053, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 543 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (4th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Klassen (1-1 with a 5.52 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

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