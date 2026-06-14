Yohendrick Pinango And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On June 14
Yohendrick Pinango and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Pinango has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Pinango is hitting for a .299 BA, .344 OBP and .453 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored nine runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
The Yankees are sending Will Warren (7-1) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.