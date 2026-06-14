Yohendrick Pinango And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On June 14

Pinango is hitting for a .299 BA, .344 OBP and .453 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored nine runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (7-1) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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