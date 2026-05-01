Yoan Moncada And Angels Face Mets On May 1

Moncada is hitting for a .183 BA, .323 OBP and .317 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored nine runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Christian Scott (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second this season.

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