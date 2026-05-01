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Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels

Yoan Moncada

Los Angeles Angels • #10 3B

Yoan Moncada And Angels Face Mets On May 1

Yoan Moncada and his Los Angeles Angels will face the New York Mets at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Moncada has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Moncada is hitting for a .183 BA, .323 OBP and .317 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored nine runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Christian Scott (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoan Moncada

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