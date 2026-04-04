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Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels

Yoan Moncada

Los Angeles Angels • #10 3B

Yoan Moncada And Angels Face Mariners On April 4

Yoan Moncada and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Moncada has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Moncada is hitting for a .120 BA, .290 OBP and .240 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .530 and he has scored two runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (1-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoan Moncada

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