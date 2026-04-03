Yoan Moncada And Angels Take On Mariners On April 3

Moncada is hitting for a .143 BA, .333 OBP and .286 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Bryan Woo (0-0) starts for the Mariners, his second this season.

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