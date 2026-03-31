Yoan Moncada And Angels Square Off Against Cubs On March 31
Yoan Moncada and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Moncada has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Moncada had a .234 BA, .336 OBP and .448 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .783 and he scored 39 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 35 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Cubs.
Jameson Taillon will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.