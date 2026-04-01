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Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels

Yoan Moncada

Los Angeles Angels • #10 3B

Yoan Moncada And Angels Take On Cubs On April 1

Yoan Moncada and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Moncada has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Moncada had a .234 BA, .336 OBP and .448 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .783 and he scored 39 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 35 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Matthew Boyd (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoan Moncada

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