Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Yankees On May 22

Diaz is hitting for a .316 BA, .394 OBP and .506 SLG with an 11.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Orioles.

Gerrit Cole takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Yankees.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.