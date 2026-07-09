Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Yankees On July 9

Diaz is hitting for a .327 BA, .407 OBP and .502 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

The Yankees have not named a starter.

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