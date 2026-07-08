Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On July 8

Diaz is hitting for a .319 BA, .401 OBP and .492 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Gerrit Cole (3-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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