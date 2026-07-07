Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Yankees On July 7

Diaz is hitting for a .317 BA, .399 OBP and .483 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-3 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season.

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