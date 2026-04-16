Yandy Diaz And Rays Face White Sox On April 16

Diaz is hitting for a .369 BA, .468 OBP and .569 SLG with a 10.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.037, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs (10th in MLB). Diaz has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

Jordan Leasure will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

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