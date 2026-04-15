Yandy Diaz And Rays Face White Sox On April 15

Diaz is hitting for a .365 BA, .452 OBP and .556 SLG with an 11% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.008, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs (8th in MLB). Diaz has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (0-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third of the season.

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