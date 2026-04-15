FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Face White Sox On April 15

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .365 BA, .452 OBP and .556 SLG with an 11% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.008, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs (8th in MLB). Diaz has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (0-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News