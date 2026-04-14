Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On White Sox On April 14

Diaz is hitting for a .362 BA, .456 OBP and .569 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.025, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs (8th in MLB). Diaz has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Noah Schultz gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

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