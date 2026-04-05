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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Twins On April 5

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .424 BA, .500 OBP and .697 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.197, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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