Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Twins On April 4

Diaz is hitting for a .433 BA, .485 OBP and .667 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.152, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in eight runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Mick Abel will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.

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