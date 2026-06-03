Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Tigers On June 3

Diaz is hitting for a .314 BA, .396 OBP and .529 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs (19th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.

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