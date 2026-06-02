Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Tigers On June 2

Diaz is hitting for a .317 BA, .397 OBP and .534 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs (15th in MLB). He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-7) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.81 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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