Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Tigers On June 1

Diaz is hitting for a .310 BA, .392 OBP and .527 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Ty Madden will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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