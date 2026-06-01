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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Tigers On June 1

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .310 BA, .392 OBP and .527 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 38 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Ty Madden will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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