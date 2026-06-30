Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Royals On June 30
Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Diaz is hitting for a .336 BA, .416 OBP and .515 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 53 runs (15th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.