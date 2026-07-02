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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Royals On July 2

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .329 BA, .410 OBP and .503 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Stephen Kolek (4-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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