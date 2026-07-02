Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Royals On July 2

Diaz is hitting for a .329 BA, .410 OBP and .503 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Stephen Kolek (4-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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