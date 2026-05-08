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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Red Sox On May 8

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .323 BA, .401 OBP and .481 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 20 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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