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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On May 7

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .318 BA, .401 OBP and .473 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 20 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Bennett (1-0) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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