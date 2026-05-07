Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On May 7

Diaz is hitting for a .318 BA, .401 OBP and .473 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 20 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Bennett (1-0) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

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