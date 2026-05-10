Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Red Sox On May 10
Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Diaz has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Diaz is hitting for a .316 BA, .397 OBP and .471 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 20 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.