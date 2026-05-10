Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Red Sox On May 10

Diaz is hitting for a .316 BA, .397 OBP and .471 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 20 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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