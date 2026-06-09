Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Red Sox On June 9

Diaz is hitting for a .325 BA, .399 OBP and .537 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 44 runs (11th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (3-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.28 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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