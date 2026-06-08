Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Red Sox On June 8

Diaz is hitting for a .325 BA, .399 OBP and .526 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs (14th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.