Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Red Sox On June 10

Diaz is hitting for a .325 BA, .401 OBP and .534 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 44 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

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