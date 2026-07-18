Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Red Sox On July 18

Diaz is hitting for a .314 BA, .391 OBP and .479 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Patrick Sandoval (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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